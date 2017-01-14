Los Angeles Chargers Logo Gets Booed Relentlessly At Lakers-Clippers Game

Dean Spanos and his Los Angeles Chargers continue to have a horrible week. After announcing they were abandoning their fanbase in San Diego to move north, Spanos and his organization has made about a dozen missteps while being raked over the coals by the national media. Things got worse on Saturday.

Spanos attended the game between the Lakers and Clippers at Staples Center and at one point the arena’s video board showed his team’s new logo. It was booed relentlessly by the entire crowd. Nice welcome wagon huh?

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

They just showed the Los Angeles Chargers logo on the scoreboard at Staples Center. The crowd booed. pic.twitter.com/wIzlfU6t2C — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 14, 2017

LA Chargers logo gets put up on the big screen at the Lakers/Clippers game giving this crowd something to agree on. They booed it. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 14, 2017

At the Clippers-Lakers game and they put "Los Angeles Chargers" on the big screen and the entire crowd booed — Anglo-Saxon Jackson (@Joe_Schmucc) January 14, 2017

At Clippers-Lakers game, they showed LA Chargers logo on screen and everyone booed. — Ry Rivard (@ryrivard) January 14, 2017

Chargers owner Dean Spanos n attendance @ the Clippers vs. Lakers they just put the new logo for the Chargers on book big screen crowd booed — Jason in NOLA North (@jltunme) January 14, 2017

#Chargers LA move gets booed on Jumbotron at #Clippers #Lakers game inside staples. Man o man. Team has some work to do. — Ruben Chavez (@RubeDawg55) January 14, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers logo flashes on scoreboard – booed by Lakers/Clippers fans alike. Welcome! — Shaun Paul Gordon (@ShaunPaulGordon) January 14, 2017

Is there anyone outside of the Spanos family who actually believes Los Angeles wants the Chargers? If so, this should be a pretty good indication that the city has rejected them already.

It is amazing how unanimous the hatred for Spanos and his franchise are. The entire sports world (outside of Roger Goodell and Spanos’ fellow owners, who all profited handsomely from the move) has torn him to shreds for abandoning the city that supported his team for 56 years. Spanos refused to negotiate and actually work with San Diego on a new stadium and took a “my way or the highway” approach. A billionaire wanted his city to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars to prop up his pet project and the citizens roundly rejected him.

He’s a greedy billionaire who bolted for a chance at more money when he didn’t get his way in San Diego. I hope he enjoys being known as a villain for the rest of his life.