Michael Bennett Launched Expletive-Filled Rant at Reporter after Seahawks' Loss

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett was noticeably angry during his team’s season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. After sustaining an injury, Fox’s cameras caught him yelling at Jake Matthews. He and his teammates were remained quite chippy until the final whistle of the 36-20 shellacking.

His anger carried over to the post-game media session where he exploded after a reporter asked about the lack of pressure put on Matt Ryan.

“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that. “Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”

Ryan was sacked three times in the game.

While it’s not surprising to see a player emotional after a playoff loss, the offending question seems fairly innocuous. No one who watched the game walked away with the impression Seattle’s defense made Ryan uncomfortable.

If there’s a positive spin here it’s Bennett’s versatility with four-letter words. He really peppered them in there liberally.

[Seattle Times]