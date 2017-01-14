Oakland Raiders File Paperwork to Move to Las Vegas

The Raiders are really doing it. They’re going to try to move to Las Vegas. The team filed the paperwork that will lead to a vote this Spring. This would obviously be the first NFL team to ever play in Las Vegas, but the Raiders won’t be the first professional sports team in Vegas thanks to the NHL’s College of Saint Rose Golden Knights. If the Raiders move is approved the team will still play a couple more years in Oakland while a stadium is built.

A look at the proposed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/DNokQvLKPy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 14, 2017