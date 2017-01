The New England Patriots are 16-point favorites against the Houston Texans in tonight’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. Considering the fact the Pats won a previous meeting 27-0 without Tom Brady, it doesn’t figure to be a very competitive contest. But, don’t tell that to this guy greeting the home team in the tunnel before kickoff. He is locked in and ready to rock. If an interaction like this doesn’t get one fired up to run through a brick wall, it’s time to check the pulse.