VIDEO: Russell Wilson Tripped by Own Player for a Safety

There are subtle momentum swings and then there are field-tilting earthquakes. What happened during the second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons-Seattle Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game was the latter.

With Seattle leading 10-7, Devin Hester appeared to take take a punt return down deep into Falcons’ territory. A holding penalty on the play, however, negated the glimpse of former greatness and put Seattle at their own 7-yard line.

Two plays later, Wilson was tripped by his own offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo while dropping back to pass and fell back for a safety. The Falcons converted the free-kick possession into a field goal. A potential 17-7 lead turned into a 12-10 deficit just like that.