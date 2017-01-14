VIDEO: Zion Williamson Nearly Chest-Bumped the Backboard Blocking a Shot

Zion Williamson is back with some new highlights. You can watch his latest dunkfest at the bottom of this post, but first take a look at this chasedown block from an unidentified recent game. His torso nearly hits the backboard. This kid’s leaping ability is otherworldly. Just think, only about a year and a half until he shows up on a college campus.
And here are his freshest highlights. Yes, he misses an Eastbay Funk Dunk at the end, but only because he threw it off the back of the rim.
