You'll Want Complete Privacy to Watch this Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk

Well, he did it. He finally did it. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defied the laws of gravity Friday night in front of thousands of fans and millions online. The Greek Freak got the ball in transition, took off from beyond the dotted line, double-clutched to avoid Miami’s Rodney McGruder, and was still able to dunk the ball with authority.

I would pay good money to see the reaction of John Brenkus of Sports Science when he sees this. If any play deserves an hour-long special, this is it.