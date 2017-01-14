NBA USA Today Sports

You'll Want Complete Privacy to Watch this Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk

usatsi_9808204_153192880_lowres

You'll Want Complete Privacy to Watch this Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk

NBA

You'll Want Complete Privacy to Watch this Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk

Well, he did it. He finally did it. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defied the laws of gravity Friday night in front of thousands of fans and millions online. The Greek Freak got the ball in transition, took off from beyond the dotted line, double-clutched to avoid Miami’s Rodney McGruder, and was still able to dunk the ball with authority.

I would pay good money to see the reaction of John Brenkus of Sports Science when he sees this. If any play deserves an hour-long special, this is it.

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home