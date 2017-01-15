Sad Pep Guardiola Not Happy Losing To Everton

Soccer USA Today Sports

Everton took a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half. Losing will leave City outside the top four and incite a week of insufferable complaints about passing the ball from the back. Here is Pep Guardiola coming to terms with that.

This is begging for someone to dub it over with the first lines of “The Sound of Silence.”

