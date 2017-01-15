Sad Pep Guardiola Not Happy Losing To Everton
By:
Ty Duffy | 16 minutes ago
Everton took a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half. Losing will leave City outside the top four and incite a week of insufferable complaints about passing the ball from the back. Here is Pep Guardiola coming to terms with that.
This is begging for someone to dub it over with the first lines of “The Sound of Silence.”
Everton, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, Soccer
Ty Duffy
Ty is a Senior Writer for The Big Lead. He attended the University of Michigan. He likes his meals prodigious and his whiskey neat. He is based in Detroit.
