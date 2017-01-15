Vance Joseph Was Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women In 2003

Vance Joseph was accused of sexually assaulting two female trainers while he was an assistant at the University of Colorado in 2003, according to a report published on Saturday. The Denver Broncos, who introduced Joseph as their new head coach on Thursday, say they were aware of the allegations when they hired him and that they “thoroughly reviewed his background.”

Joseph was never arrested or charged for the incident. The Daily Camera — which published the report — says one of the women declined to talk to police and the other said she didn’t want to press charges.

In 2004, a task force investigated claims that Colorado’s football program was using sex and alcohol to help lure recruits to the school. A Boulder detective was asked to locate the two female trainers in March 2004 as potential victims of Joseph.

Here’s the relevant excerpt from the report:

The woman who agreed to speak to police — both were CU trainers — told a detective that Joseph had sexually assaulted her and the other woman some time in 2003. The woman told police that she and her friend were out at what was then The Foundry in downtown Boulder when they saw Joseph, who would have been 30 at the time. Neither of the two had dated him, but the woman said they had socialized with him before in groups. According to the police report, the woman said Joseph bought them drinks, and that they then went back to a house, where she said they continued to drink, and where they also smoked marijuana. The woman told police that, at some point, she went to bed, but woke to find Joseph had entered the bedroom, taken off his clothes and gotten into bed with her while he was naked. She said he began “touching her all over with his hands and rubbed his body against her,” according to the police report. The woman said she pretended to be passed out, and that Joseph eventually left the room. The next morning, according to the police report, the woman’s friend told her Joseph had done the same thing to her, and that her friend had told him to “get the hell out.” The woman told police Joseph had been drinking and smoking marijuana, but “knew exactly what he was doing,” according to the report, and added: “He’s just a sleazeball.”

Colorado and Joseph parted ways in 2003 in the midst of the scandal. But was also investigated by the school for sexual harassment in 2004.

The Broncos have so far dismissed questions about Joseph’s time at Colorado, but they may be forced to address them more directly now.