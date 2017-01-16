Mike Tomlin on the Patriots: "We spotted those A******* a Day and a Half"

Whoops! Antonio Brown had a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then decided to go live on Facebook in the locker room after the game. He was excited to tell his teammates they had 16k viewers, then 34k viewers, then 40k … but he kept rolling while coach Mike Tomlin told everyone to be quiet so he could say a few words.

“When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said. Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those as****** a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f****** morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. Because some of us might not like the damn [unintelligible]. The chest pounding. Keep a low profile. Another voice seemed to jump in and shouted, “Keep cool on social media, this is about us, nobody else.”

Antonio Brown streamed the whole thing on Facebook. Not exactly fighting words for the Patriots, but Bill Belichick has probably already clipped the relevant portion of the speech and is ready to show it to his players Monday.

You’ve got to admit, though – Tomlin has a decent point about the league giving the Patriots a lot of extra prep time. The line opened at Patriots -5.5 and quickly moved up to six for Sunday’s AFC Championship.