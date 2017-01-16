Brandon Roy Has Completely Transformed A High School Basketball Team

Former Portland Trailblazers guard Brandon Roy was once a star in the NBA. Now, he’s helping cultivate talent at the high school level.

Roy is a first-year head coach for Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. He was hired in June 2016. Last season, the school (just a twenty-minute drive from his house) finished the season with a 3-18 record.

Next: Brandon Roy, head coach at Nathan Hale High. Yep, that Brandon Roy. ESPNU. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 16, 2017

This afternoon, Nathan Hale High School defeated Oak Hill Academy in the Spalding Hoophall Classic. The game was broadcasted on ESPNU and Roy was briefly trending on Twitter.

Oak Hill has five D1 commits on their roster and the Nathan Hale Raiders still emerged victorious and remain undefeated.

According to ESPN, the second-best high school basketball recruit in the country plays (Michael Porter Jr.) for Nathan Hale this year. He and his brother, Jontay, transferred to the Raiders before the season.

In case you was wondering where he's at now: #5 team in the country by the way pic.twitter.com/pmPBobPCNZ — Young Sonny Vaccaro (@JohnnyHSD) January 16, 2017

The program also has a Top 25 player in the 2019 class (P.J. Fuller) as well.

Here’s what Roy said about Washington-commit Michael Porter Jr., who had 37 points earlier today (via Slam Online):

“I wish I was as good as this guy is when I was a senior in high school. The things I learned as a rookie and second-year player in the NBA, he’s already doing it now.”

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray tweeted that Parker is the best high school player in the country right now.

Meanwhile, Jontay Porter is reportedly considering an early enrollment at the University of Washington to play with his brother next season.

His father, Michael Porter Sr., was recently hired as an assistant coach for Washington.

The ONLY way UW can fire Romar and keep the recruiting class is to bring in current Hale coach, Brandon Roy. — Keaton McAtee (@TweatonMcAtee) January 5, 2017

Some on Twitter, however, have started to speculate that perhaps Roy could get consideration to replace Lorenzo Romar as the head coach at UW.

The Huskies have missed the NCAA March Madness tournament for five consecutive years — but have had five NBA first round picks since then.

According to the Portland Tribune, Roy is satisfied with his current position.

“I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but right now I’m happy. My kids are settled. I don’t have to worry about moving them. If I go to the next level, the job is a little more demanding.”

But the report from Kerry Eggers indicates that Roy makes just $5,500 per season as head coach at Nathan Hill.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year is from Seattle and played for the Huskies from 2002 until 2006. Roy told Slam last month that he wants to “continue to pursue” a coaching career.

If he continues to show off his coaching prowess at Nathan Hale, perhaps the rumors that he could coach at his alma mater (where his jersey is retired) do have some validity.