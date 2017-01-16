WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Posterizes Gerald Henderson

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an amazing season so far, as the Milwaukee Bucks phenom is blowing up statistically across the board and ranks third in the NBA in PER at 28.34. While he’s been far more efficient this season, the “Greek Freak” is still good for at least one absurd play every game, and that held true on Monday.

During the Bucks’ afternoon tilt with the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis made Gerald Henderson look ridiculous with a beautiful hesitation move, before throwing down an insane dunk.

Check it out:

Here’s another look:

The guy is video game good. So far this season, Anteto…Giannis is averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. He’s still only 22 and is essentially a 6’11” point guard. So yeah, while the Bucks may be terrible, it’s time to start paying more attention to him.