Three Oregon Football Players Hospitalized After Recent Workouts

Oregon Ducks football coach Willie Taggart is off to an interesting start in Eugene — three players were hospitalized after recent workouts.

Here’s what we know about the situation today via The Oregonian:

“Offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick are in fair condition and remained at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield on Monday.”

Oregon no longer has their longtime strength and conditioning coach Jim Radcliffe.

According to the report, workouts included “an hour of continuous push-ups” and other players passed out. Some showed symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, which is a breakdown of muscle tissue that is damaging for the blood stream. In 2011, 13 Iowa players were hospitalized with that condition in January workouts.

The University of Oregon has released the following statement about the workouts.

“The safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do. While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences. We thank our medical staff and trainers for their continued monitoring of the students and we will continue to support our young men as they recover.”

In an earlier report from The Oregonian, “a large number of players” didn’t complete workouts and often worked at “half effort” last season.

“One current Duck — who like all players interviewed requested anonymity in exchange for their candor — recalled teammates who finished workouts to the letter, but with much lighter weights. Another said it was common for some to mark down that they had completed all the repetitions — even though they had not done so. At the height of summer, players left the weight room barely sweating.”

Here are some recent tweets from players on the Ducks football team, however, contrasting the workouts in the Taggart era.

Coach O got me on another level of sore — Jake Hanson (@Jake_Hanson72) January 14, 2017

I LOVE THE WORK!!! — 1k 🕊 (@LamarWinstonJr) January 10, 2017