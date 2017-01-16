Rory McIlroy to Undergo MRI on His Back Ahead of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy lost the BMW South African Open when he missed a putt on the third playoff hole against Graeme Storm. The loss isn’t very concerning for McIlroy, but during the tournament McIlroy tweaked his back and considered withdrawing.

Afterwards, McIlroy said the injury was manageable on the course but he will be getting a MRI ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to make sure nothing major is wrong.

“I am going for a scan tomorrow. I fly to Dubai tonight and then will go for an MRI tomorrow just to see what’s up with this joint in my back. It was manageable this week with tape and a few pills, so I am fine, but first and foremost I have to get fully fit and healthy again and hopefully I’ll be all right to play next week.” “We will see what happens, but like I said, it is manageable with the tape and a few anti-inflammatories, but it’s not 100 percent.”

McIlroy, who is currently ranked second in the world, is scheduled to play in Abu Dhabi along with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, and Danny Willett. A win could move McIlroy back to first ahead of Jason Day in the world rankings, a rank he hasn’t held since the 2015 U.S. Open.

“Part of me really wants to make this week because there is so much to play for, but at the same time there is so much to play for over the whole season and I don’t want to jeopardize long-term goals for short-term gain. Hopefully I’ll be good to go.”

McIlroy won the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship to finish last season and claimed the FedExCup. He then played extremely well in the Ryder Cup, and in the three events he’s started since has finished tied for fourth, tied for ninth, and second. He is currently set at 8/1 odds to win the Masters according to TopBet.eu.

