San Diego Moving Companies Are Refusing To Move Chargers To Los Angeles

Dean Spanos and his Los Angeles Chargers will pack up and move up Interstate 5 to their new home in a few months, but they won’t be getting help from anyone in San Diego when they do. A huge group of San Diego moving companies has banded together to start a website called We Won’t Move You, Chargers and they have pledged to refuse any business that pertains to moving the Bolts to LA.

Spanos and his franchise have 55 years worth of stuff to pack up before their move, and San Diegan Ryan Charles decided to work with movers from around town to refuse the billionaire’s service. Charles is the head of sales and marketing for HireAHelper.com. Here’s what he said about the idea and how it all came together:

“We were just sitting there thinking about the physical move of the Chargers. We were thinking we would not want to be a part of that, having been born and raised here and being a lifelong Chargers fan. Other moving companies, our peers, might not want to, either. And wouldn’t it be cool if we all banded together to say that we wouldn’t? “The feedback was immediately positive. I got chuckles, people were laughing, there were guys saying ‘I wouldn’t move them for X amount of dollars.'”

So far Charles has 24 moving companies signed on to the boycott. His group is also promoting a petition aimed at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell demanding Spanos give up the Chargers name and force him to re-brand in Los Angeles.

San Diego and most of the nation is united in its disdain for Spanos. It’s amazing how many people have come out of the woodwork to condemn him. I love that my hometown has come together like this to such a degree and citizens are even willing to pass up lucrative business offers just to spite him. It’s fantastic.

I couldn’t be prouder or more in love with my city than I am right now.