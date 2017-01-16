VIDEO: LeBron May or May Not Have Exaggerated Severity of this Hard Foul from Draymond Green

NBA USA Today Sports

Draymond Green had a relatively hard foul on LeBron James during tonight’s NBA Finals rematch in Golden State. LeBron, who again was fouled relatively hard, reacted dramatically.

After the play, Richard Jefferson got in Draymond’s face. They jawed at each other, and were both whistled for technical fouls. When Draymond walked away, he mimicked LeBron flopping.

After review, Green was assessed a Flagrant 1.

As much as LeBron would like to pretend this is not a rivalry, a third consecutive NBA Finals matchup — which almost feels inevitable — would have some accumulated bad blood.

