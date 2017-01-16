VIDEO: Robin Lopez Begs For Assist After Pass Bounces Off His Face

NBA USA Today Sports

The Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday behind a career-high 31 from Doug McDermott. We have no highlights of any of those buckets. What we have here is video of a basketball bouncing off Robin Lopez’s face into the hands of Taj Gibson, who dunks the basketball. Lopez immediately turned to the scorer’s table to beg for credit for an assist.

Unfortunately, the official score keeper did not agree that this was a touch pass. Poor guy. He obviously got a taste for assists when he averaged a career high 1.4 last season with the Knicks. Lopez has 383 assists in his career.

