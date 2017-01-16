VIDEO: Travis Kelce Said Several Expletives About the Officiating

Travis Kelce blames the officiating for the loss to the #Steelers. [ESPN] #ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/vxgWzgmJq6 — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 16, 2017

Travis Kelce was heated after tonight’s loss to the Steelers, and directed his ire at the official who flagged Eric Fisher for holding James Harrison on the Chiefs’ two-point conversion play that was called back.

“You fight all year, you fight all game,” Kelce said. “For it to end like that with the ref literally taking it out of our hands. That hurts. You try to play this game with integrity, to the end of the whistle, and when refs want to take over the game and make it their own platform there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“That wasn’t a hold on my boy Eric Fisher,” he continued. “Sure enough, I hope 72 doesn’t go through the entire offseason thinking that was his fault. That was horse shit, flat out. From there, we’ll go into the next season and try not to let it get into the ref’s hands, but you know they’re the ones controlling the game.”

“It sucks. This sucks,” he finished. “There was an unbelievable play call, last drive. Alex just drove us down there, fourth down after fourth down, making plays, making plays, momentum’s getting on our side then we just get our jugulars ripped out because a ref just felt bad for James Harrison falling on the ground. It’s ignorance. The ref number 51 shouldn’t be even able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be allowed to work for fucking Foot Locker.”

This call was right by the letter of the law. I would have liked to see it get let go, but this was hardly the worst call in human history. The Chiefs, for their part, could have had more urgency on this drive in order to potentially get the ball back.

Kelce can expect a stiff fine for expressing his opinions.