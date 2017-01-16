WATCH: B.J. Penn Got Annihilated At UFC Fight Night

B.J. Penn returned to the octagon for the first time since July 6, 2014 on Sunday night at UFC Fight Night in Phoenix and it was hard to watch. Penn faced 24-year-old up-and-comer Yair Rodriguez and got absolutely destroyed.

Rodriguez stopped Penn 24 seconds into the second round with a TKO. Check it out:

The 38-year-old former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion should never have been in the fight. Penn hasn’t won a fight since beating Matt Hughes at UFC 123 back in November of 2010, and he hasn’t looked like he belonged in the octagon since the first round of his loss to Nick Diaz at UFC 137 in October of 2011.

Dana White should be ashamed of himself for making this fight and I hope Penn steps away from the sport for good after this. He’s clearly not able to hang with top competition anymore and shouldn’t be allowed to continue competing.

Penn’s career record fell to 16-11-2 with the loss and Rodriguez improved to 10-1.