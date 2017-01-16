NFL USA Today Sports

While You Were Sleeping, James Harrison Was Already In The Gym Lifting

James Harrison is still a productive NFL player at 38. His evasive strategy for Father Time involves beating him to the gym in the morning and disguising himself beneath the largest sweatsuit possible.

The Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead to reach the AFC title game a little bit after 11pm ET. Kansas City to Pittsburgh is a three-hour-plus flight. Presuming Harrison was not sneaking in #latergrams from earlier workouts, he was back in the gym around 5:00 AM ET this morning. Impressive and probably excessive.

