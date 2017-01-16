You Won't Believe This, But Cowboys Fans Fought with a Packers Fan During Playoff Game

The Dallas Cowboys allowed Green Bay to come into their big, expensive building and push them into an early off-season. Although Dallas was favored by anywhere from 5-6 points, the end result was actually quite predictable when one considers that Aaron Rodgers is some sort of unbeatable magician lately. Frustrated home fans taking out their frustration by shoving Packers fans around was even more predictable.

The eye-in-the-sky camera angle actually serves to make Cowboys fans as a whole look good here. Several were more than willing to step in and de-escalate the situation in concert with event staff. It doesn’t appear things got too out of hand, which, considering the situation, is a small victory for humanity.