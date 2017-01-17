$300 on Packers in Week 11 Turns into $76,000 if Green Bay Beats Atlanta

Fun with NFL gambling!

Back in November, two guys picked an NFL team that needed to win out to make the NFL playoffs. They picked the Green Bay Packers. They chose wisely.

They put $300 on the Packers to win in Week 11, and Green Bay did. And the friends then let it ride each week, and Sunday’s heart-stopping victory over Dallas brought the friends a staggering $28,213.60.

Split the winnings 50/50, or let it ride?

Anyone cautious (or anyone who had bills to pay) would take the winnings and be content. But with Aaron Rodgers healthy, the friends are going to let it ride on Rodgers against the Falcons. The $28k bet would turn into $76,176.70 if Rodgers can pull off a third straight playoff victory.

The Falcons are favored, and won the team’s earlier meeting, 33-32.