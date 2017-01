Anthony Lynn was introduced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday and during his introductory press conference he referred to the team as the “San Diego Chargers.”

Oops.

See it for yourself at the 6:45 mark below:

Introductory press conference for Head Coach Anthony Lynn https://t.co/K263qCnesa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 17, 2017

There are two explanations here: one is that Lynn simply slipped up, the other is that no one told him the team has decided to move to Los Angeles. I really wish it was the latter.