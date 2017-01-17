Bob Arum: Mayweather-McGregor Fight Is "Absolute Nonsense"

TMZ caught up with longtime boxing promoter Bob Arum in Los Angeles. Arum had a stain on his shirt. It didn’t look like it was new. It looked like the stain had been through battle. But what the hell does he care? By calling attention to this I guarantee that if for whatever reason TMZ ever bothers me on the street about something the same thing will happen to me. But I digress.

Anyways, Arum was not buying the idea that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will ever actually fight. As just about everyone has said, Mayweather would whip McGregor in a boxing match, and McGregor would decimate Mayweather in MMA.

As far as the dollar amount, people keep keying in on the $25 million guarantee Dana White offered, without trying to calculate what the points on the PPV are worth. It’s very hard to judge until we get more information about that. But good luck to all of us finding anything like that out amongst all the posturing.

Of course, it bears mentioning that Arum was one of the major reasons it took so damn long for Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquaio. Those negotiations took years. If anyone knows that a will-it-or-won’t-it-happen scenario can get hammered out when gobs and gobs of money are involved, it’s Arum.