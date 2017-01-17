Mike Tyson Made an Anti-Soulja Boy Diss Track and There's a "Music Video"

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are currently engaged in a heated disagreement. They are reportedly going to settle this in a pay-per-view boxing match. That’s how Mike Tyson somehow got involved. Tyson is apparently training Chris Brown. (Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja Boy.) And he recorded a diss track aimed at Soulja Boy.

And now there’s a NSFW music video for that song that features mostly scantily clad women in various settings (for instance – a hot tub, a gym, an office…) lip syncing the words. Then Tyson shows up for a brief moment at the end of the video. Tyson is posing menacingly on what appears to be a golf course.