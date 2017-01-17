NBA Writer Zach Harper Joining FanRag Sports

Zach Harper, an NBA writer who contributed to CBSSports.com from 2012 until last October, has joined FanRag Sports, The Big Lead has learned. Tommy Stokke, Director of Content for FanRag, confirmed the move. Harper declined to comment for the story.

Harper, who is currently based in Salt Lake City, will be writing exclusively for FanRag for at least from now through the end of this NBA season.

Harper is the latest former member of the CBS Sports digital team to join FanRag; last year, MLB reporter Jon Heyman and college basketball insider Jon Rothstein began writing digital content for the network.