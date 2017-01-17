People Will Watch the NBA All-Star Game if Russell Westbrook Starts with 4 Golden State Warriors

The NBA All-Star game is next month in New Orleans, and if Adam Silver wanted to make it compelling, he’d make sure Russell Westbrook started alongside four Golden State Warriors. Yup, Kevin Durant and the three guys who recruited him away from Westbrook.

And there’s good news! The NBA has rigged the voting, so it includes fan voting along with media voting and players. Hmmmmm. I realize that Curry, Thompson and Westbrook are all guards, but so what? It wouldn’t be as sweet to put Zaza in there (but I’d gladly accept it). Actually, since Zaza will at some point take out Westbrook on a drive to the basket, I’d be fine with Zaza in there (but Thompson would be better).

We can all agree James Harden has been the best player in the NBA this season, and he should start. But the All-Star game is pure entertainment, and what could be more fun than Westbrook starting with his former teammate and Stephen Curry and Draymond Green?

Adding an interesting twist: Russell Westbrook has been the NBA All-Star game MVP two years in a row. Only four players have been the All-Star MVP three times (Kobe, Oscar, Jordan, Shaq), but wouldn’t it be kinda hilarious if the Warriors kept feeding Westbrook, who you know would take all of the shots?

I know Anthony Davis is averaging 29 ppg. I know DeMarcus Cousins is averaging 28.1 ppg. This is an All-Star game, it doesn’t matter. There are two blood rivalries in the NBA right now – Cavs/Warriors, and Durant/Westbrook.

Come on Adam Silver, make the NBA All-Star game great again!