Phil Jackson And Carmelo Anthony Have "Contentious" Meeting About His Future With Knicks

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony are clearly not on the same page as far as the New York Knicks are concerned. On Tuesday the two men met to hash things out, and apparently it was a “contentious” get together.

One source described the meeting as far more contentious than previous sit downs between Jackson and Anthony. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

Jackson apparently asked Anthony — who has a no-trade clause — if he wanted to stay with the Knicks, and the 32-year-old nine-time All-Star said he did want to remain with the franchise.

Carmelo Anthony informed Phil Jackson today that he wants to remain with the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. Story coming. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 17, 2017

Clearly these two guys may not be able to co-exist. They’ve been sniping at each other in the press for a long time and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon. The fact that they even had to have a meeting to discuss whether or not Anthony wanted to remain with the franchise is evidence of a serious rift.

It’s hard to see both of these guys being with the Knicks for much longer. New York is currently 18-24 and sits three games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Something has to give and one of these guys is likely to be gone.