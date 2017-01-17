Clown Starts Philip Rivers Trade Rumor, Which Spreads So Far It's Trending on Facebook

Philip Rivers is not pushing to be traded contrary to some breathless reporters flying around the Internet. While the 35-year-old is not thrilled his Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, he is putting a brave face on the situation since there is nothing he can do about it. Rivers is in the twilight of his career, one he’s spent entirely in San Diego. He’s not going to move to another team now and the Chargers are not going to trade him.

Rumors have swirled that Rivers is pushing for a trade to the San Francisco 49ers and have consistently been pushed since then:

Per source, #Chargers QB Phillip Rivers is not interested in a move to LA, and #49ers are interested suitors. — David J. Barclay III (@DjamesIII) January 17, 2017

Hearing Phillip Rivers forcing a trade to #49ers is real. Disappointed in the LA move and wants to have say in GM/coach hiring process. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 17, 2017

But reporters closely connected to Rivers or plugged in to the situation have repeatedly refuted those claims:

One more time, Philip Rivers is not pushing a trade to 49ers. He has no-trade clause. He's fine with LA. From Philip. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 17, 2017

I just asked Philip Rivers if this report is true. His text response: "News to me." 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/A6UUmWf6Q8 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 17, 2017

Everyone I've talked to says Philip Rivers is at peace with the LA move. Also…not sure how a team w/ no GM or HC indicates "interest." — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 17, 2017

Rivers does not want to be in Los Angeles, that much is widely known, but he knows there is absolutely nothing he can do to change things. He will continue to live in San Diego, a city he’s made his home since he was drafted in 2004. That said, at his age he’s not going to go somewhere and start over.

Rivers also has a no-trade clause, so if the situation was reversed, the Chargers couldn’t trade him if they wanted to begin a rebuild unless he was on board. On top of all that, if the Chargers did move Rivers, all the future prorated money on his contract would jump on to the team’s salary cap. That means the Bolts would take on $18 million in dead money just to trade their long-time quarterback.

So yeah, stop with the Philip Rivers trade rumors, a move is not happening.