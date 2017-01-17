Skip Bayless Buys Pair of LeBron's, Has Very Skip Bayless Reason He Can't Play Ball in Them

Skip Bayless was the subject of Complex’s latest sneaker shopping video. There was one pair of shoes that he had to get his wife’s permission for. Another were to die for. The third were a pair of LeBron’s. When Skip first glanced at the section of LeBron shoes, he gave LeBron credit for being perhaps the greatest role model in the history of sports.

And then, looking at a pair of blue suede sneakers, he had to get his potshot in.

“I wouldn’t want to attempt a late clutch shot in these shoes because you’d probably miss it. The guy [whose] signature is on these has missed too many of those. But the point is — just to walk around? I would wear these. I’d wear them out of the store right now.”

Trolling LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers — that’s what Skip Bayless does.

Disclosure: TBL’s founding editor Jason McIntyre is a personality on FS1.