Snubbed in Handshake Line, Siena Coach Shakes Hands with Air after Debacle with Rider

Siena and Rider engaged in some hot Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Tuesday, screwing up the shot clock, getting into a punches-thrown fight, and failing to execute a simple handshake line, resulting in Siena coach Jimmy Patsos punctuating the whole thing by shaking hands with air after the game.

Classic video of Siena coach Jimmy Patsos shaking hands with air as Rider walks off without showing sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/WHtmc9WTEq — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017

This whole fiasco, which was hosted by Siena at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, began with a 35-second shot clock. You’ll recall that college basketball employs a 30-second shot clock these days.

Then with two minutes left, there was a straight-up fight.

ICYMI: here's video of Anthony Durham of Rider punching Siena's Marquise Wright in the face. Wow. What a sequence to end the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/jJuyZASliU — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017

The coaches then got into it, and before that was all over two players were ejected and both coaches were assessed technical fouls.

Here's Rider head coach Kevin Bagget going face to face with Siena coach Jimmy Patsos. pic.twitter.com/bwIg1ye0xs — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) January 18, 2017

With 10 seconds left, Rider coach Kevin Bagget called timeout, and when the final horn went off, Siena found itself alone in the handshake line, and leaving with a 78-68 win.

This is legendary from Siena coach Jimmy Patsos. The imaginary handshake after Rider skips handshake line! https://t.co/RdO0HGuwF1 pic.twitter.com/od1bxkjI4Y — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) January 18, 2017

Patsos later said he was just glad nobody got hurt.