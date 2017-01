During his playing days, Marshawn Lynch was not known to avoid contact at the last second. Alas, it appears retirement has softened Lynch, who after riding a wheelie in Scotland chose not to destroy this oncoming bus.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses 🙈😂 video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

That bus does not know how lucky it is.