Roundup: Kate Mara is Engaged, In-Depth Jimmy Garoppolo Breakdown & Kim Kardashian Robbery an Inside Job?

Helen Owen, popular on Instagram … Donald Trump vs the press, we’re going to be hearing about this one for the next four years … actress Kate Mara is off the market, now engaged to one of her former co-stars … “Should we be taking masturbation breaks at work?” … good read on George Michael’s early steps to stardom … “I Cooked My Wife’s Placenta. Here’s How It Tasted” … a bunch of folks got lucky in New York last week, seeing a billion dollars worth of comedians for $14 and a 2-drink minimum … “Trump taps Steve Harvey to bring change to Chicago, other cities” … if someone commits actual suicide on social media, why does it take so long for the video to come down? … “Salmon Caught in US Infected With Tapeworm” … was Kim Kardashian’s robbery an inside job? …

The Cowboys are on the cusp of a dynasty, though Aaron Rodgers had something to say about. The Chiefs were like Alabama, they needed a defensive or special teams touchdown to beat the Steelers. Didn’t happen. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Warriors 126, Cavs 91. Golden State led by 29 at the half. Reminder: This is the best team in the NBA, and they will win the finals. [East Bay Times]

Very interesting breakdown of Jimmy Garoppolo’s two starts this season. If you’re a Browns fan, you really should check this one out. You sure you want to trade for him? [Cleveland.com]

The NFL didn’t have a great season, and yes, in certain areas, it did have a ratings problem. [Boston Globe]

California made a football hire, and Justin Wilcox is their new coach. [Mercury News]

“The NFL is still powerful and vital, more than any American sports league. But it won’t be the same if and when the Chargers move, and nobody knows what it’ll look like.” [ESPN]

“Nevada’s biggest casinos combined to turn a profit in fiscal 2016 for the first time in eight years, but it wasn’t due to gambling winnings.” [AP]

High school football assistant coach in California gets 36 years in jail for sexually abusing players. [LA Times]

Is Brad Sham the best radio voice in the NFL? [Star Telegram]

Hey, it’s Kate Upton, remember her?

Nik Stauskas, wow! The crossover and then the pass.