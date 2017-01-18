Ben Boulware Has Permanent Reminder of Comment Desmond Howard Probably Doesn't Remember Making

.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles😏 pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017

Ben Boulware and the Clemson Tigers won a college football national title last week. It’s an achievement worth remembering forever and there is no better constant reminder than a commemorative tattoo. Boulware chose to put the College Football Playoff trophy ink in a place few will see it. And for a bizarre reason.

He got the tattoo on his achilles because ESPN’s Desmond Howard said Clemson’s linebacking corps “may” be the Tigers’ Achilles’ Heel before the Florida State game in October.

On one hand, the star linebacker’s commitment to feeding off disrespect is impressive. Some might allow reaching the mountaintop to forget a mild, months-old bit of pregame analysis. Not Boulware. On the other hand, there’s something keenly hilarious about going to such extremes to prove a point to Howard, who undoubtedly has no memory of offering the take.

It should also be pointed out that Clemson’s linebackers didn’t exactly shut Dalvin Cook down in the game. The Seminoles running back ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the 37-34 Tigers win.

But, hey, to the victors go the spoils. It’s definitely not the weirdest thing Boulware’s done since becoming a national champion.