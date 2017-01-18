CareerBuilder Challenge TV Schedule, Tee Times, Odds: Can Dufner Repeat?

The CareerBuilder Challenge starts on Thursday at PGA West TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. It is the first leg of the California swing. There is no player in the top five in the field this week and Patrick Reed is the only top 10 player who will be making a start at the event.
Defending champion Jason Dufner will be trying to repeat as he earned his first solo PGA Tour win since winning the PGA Championship in 2013 last season at this event.
Also in the field are Kevin Kisner, Jamie Lovemark, Zach Johnson, Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Luke List, Webb Simpson, and Bill Haas who all played well last week at the Sony Open. Phil Mickelson is also starting his season this week.
The tournament is spread out over three courses for the first three days, the PGA West Stadium course, La Quinta Country Club, and Nicklaus Tournament course and will finish on the Stadium course on Sunday.
|
CareerBuilder Challenge Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Patrick Reed
|+1600
|Bill Haas
|+2200
|Phil Mickelson
|+2200
|Emiliano Grilllo
|+2500
|Francesco Malinari
|+2500
|Zach Johnson
|+2600
|Charles Howell III
|+3000
|Paul Casey
|+3000
|Brendan Steele
|+3300
|Jamie Lovemark
|+3300
|Jason Dufner
|+3300
|Jon Rahm
|+3300
|Kevin Kisner
|+3300
|Russell Henley
|+3300
TV Schedule
Thursday – Sunday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST
Notable Tee Times
|
Stadium Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:00 AM
|10
|Mark Hubbard
|Graham DeLaet
|9:20 AM
|1
|J.T. Poston
|Sebastian Munoz
|9:40 AM
|1
|Charles Howell III
|Carl Pettersson
|9:40 AM
|10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ben Martin
|10:00 AM
|1
|Kevin Na
|Boo Weekley
|10:10 AM
|1
|Webb Simpson
|Smylie Kaufman
|
La Quinta Country Club
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:40 AM
|1
|Phil Mickelson
|Bill Haas
|9:10 AM
|1
|Jason Dufner
|Paul Casey
|9:20 AM
|1
|Wesley Bryan
|Aaron Wise
|9:40 AM
|1
|Brendan Steele
|Charley Hoffman
|10:00 AM
|1
|Jon Rahm
|Jamie Lovemark
|10:10 AM
|1
|Zach Johnson
|Patrick Reed
|
Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:30 AM
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|Colt Knost
|8:40 AM
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|Emiliano Grillo
|8:50 AM
|10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Andres Gonzales
|9:10 AM
|10
|Kevin Kisner
|William McGirt
|9:30 AM
|10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Luke List
|10:20 AM
|10
|Chez Reavie
|Francesco Molinari
My Pick
Bill Haas seems to be most people’s favorite this week, but I’m going with another golfer who played well last week but isn’t one of the prohibitive favorites in Jamie Lovemark. Lovemark had a pretty remarkable 2016 season and was in the running in several tournaments, but he played in 27 events so it’s a bit hard to judge exactly how well he did even though he finished second once, in the top 10 five times, in the top 25 nine times, and made the cut 19 times.
Either way, I think a first time winner gets this one.
