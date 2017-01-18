CareerBuilder Challenge TV Schedule, Tee Times, Odds: Can Dufner Repeat?

The CareerBuilder Challenge starts on Thursday at PGA West TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. It is the first leg of the California swing. There is no player in the top five in the field this week and Patrick Reed is the only top 10 player who will be making a start at the event.

Defending champion Jason Dufner will be trying to repeat as he earned his first solo PGA Tour win since winning the PGA Championship in 2013 last season at this event.

Also in the field are Kevin Kisner, Jamie Lovemark, Zach Johnson, Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Luke List, Webb Simpson, and Bill Haas who all played well last week at the Sony Open. Phil Mickelson is also starting his season this week.

The tournament is spread out over three courses for the first three days, the PGA West Stadium course, La Quinta Country Club, and Nicklaus Tournament course and will finish on the Stadium course on Sunday.

Odds via TopBet

CareerBuilder Challenge Odds Player Odds Player Odds Patrick Reed +1600 Bill Haas +2200 Phil Mickelson +2200 Emiliano Grilllo +2500 Francesco Malinari +2500 Zach Johnson +2600 Charles Howell III +3000 Paul Casey +3000 Brendan Steele +3300 Jamie Lovemark +3300 Jason Dufner +3300 Jon Rahm +3300 Kevin Kisner +3300 Russell Henley +3300

TV Schedule

Thursday – Sunday: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST

Notable Tee Times

Stadium Course Time Tee Players 9:00 AM 10 Mark Hubbard Graham DeLaet 9:20 AM 1 J.T. Poston Sebastian Munoz 9:40 AM 1 Charles Howell III Carl Pettersson 9:40 AM 10 Aaron Baddeley Ben Martin 10:00 AM 1 Kevin Na Boo Weekley 10:10 AM 1 Webb Simpson Smylie Kaufman

La Quinta Country Club Time Tee Players 8:40 AM 1 Phil Mickelson Bill Haas 9:10 AM 1 Jason Dufner Paul Casey 9:20 AM 1 Wesley Bryan Aaron Wise 9:40 AM 1 Brendan Steele Charley Hoffman 10:00 AM 1 Jon Rahm Jamie Lovemark 10:10 AM 1 Zach Johnson Patrick Reed

Nicklaus Tournament Course Time Tee Players 8:30 AM 1 Adam Hadwin Colt Knost 8:40 AM 10 Keegan Bradley Emiliano Grillo 8:50 AM 10 Bryson DeChambeau Andres Gonzales 9:10 AM 10 Kevin Kisner William McGirt 9:30 AM 10 Anirban Lahiri Luke List 10:20 AM 10 Chez Reavie Francesco Molinari

My Pick

Bill Haas seems to be most people’s favorite this week, but I’m going with another golfer who played well last week but isn’t one of the prohibitive favorites in Jamie Lovemark. Lovemark had a pretty remarkable 2016 season and was in the running in several tournaments, but he played in 27 events so it’s a bit hard to judge exactly how well he did even though he finished second once, in the top 10 five times, in the top 25 nine times, and made the cut 19 times.

Either way, I think a first time winner gets this one.