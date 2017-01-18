Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. Hits Buzzer-Beater, Hoosiers Avoid Complete Disaster

James Blackmon Jr. is a bad, bad man. The @IndianaMBB star silences the Penn State crowd at the buzzer! https://t.co/huw08D6K2v — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 19, 2017

Indiana looked to be cruising to an easy road victory over Penn State Wednesday night. The Hoosiers held a 13-point lead with less than five minutes remaining before a frantic Nittany Lions’ rally knotted things up at 75-75 in the final seconds. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. then decided he didn’t want to be part of an epic late-game collapse and knocked down a three-pointer as time expired to give Indiana a crucial victory.

If you want to relive the wild swing of emotions, visit Ryan Phillips’ timeline.