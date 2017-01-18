Justin Thomas Bought a Decked Out Range Rover After Dominating in Hawaii
By: Michael Shamburger | 2 hours ago
How do you celebrate back-to-back PGA Tour wins – and your third of the season – if you are a 23-year-old? Apparently by purchasing a decked out Range Rover.
Justin Thomas won the Hawaii swing with victories at the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open where he earned somewhere in the neighborhood of $3.8 million dollars.
Thomas also walked away from the Sony Open as a member of the elite “59” club and also holds the new record for lowest overall score in a tournament at 253.
Safe to say that even though his Alabama Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson, he is doing just fine.
