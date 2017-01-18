Justin Thomas Bought a Decked Out Range Rover After Dominating in Hawaii

How do you celebrate back-to-back PGA Tour wins – and your third of the season – if you are a 23-year-old? Apparently by purchasing a decked out Range Rover.

Justin Thomas won the Hawaii swing with victories at the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open where he earned somewhere in the neighborhood of $3.8 million dollars.

Now accepting all requests to drive people places 💯 Thanks @dreamworksmotorsports for the sick ride! A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Thomas also walked away from the Sony Open as a member of the elite “59” club and also holds the new record for lowest overall score in a tournament at 253.

Safe to say that even though his Alabama Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson, he is doing just fine.