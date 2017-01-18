Paul Finebaum Made Abrupt On-Air Exit, "Bad Kale" Possible Culprit

Paul Finebaum abruptly left his Tuesday afternoon show. SEC Network’s Peter Burns assumed hosting duties. ESPN told Awful Announcing that Finebaum “wasn’t feeling well” and “went home for the day and is already feeling better.”

Burns also addressed Finebaum’s unexpected absence.

“Paul’s fine by the way,” he said. “I think he had some bad kale or something like that. He joked whenever he was headed out the studio here, I told him ‘you’re getting Wally Pipped” and he’s like, ‘you’ll never Wally Pipp me, my friend.”

Finebaum is promoting this afternoon’s show because he’s not about to be bested by some trendy cabbage.

Add kale to the long list of things that don’t agree with Finebaum, along with Michigan fans, ‘Bama bangs, and those who would dare think Nick Saban is fallible.

[Awful Announcing]