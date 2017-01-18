Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa Officially Sworn in as Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday night to be officially sworn in as Los Angeles Chargers. The bit was delightfully awkward as Rivers did his best to pretend he wouldn’t rather be traded to a team that has no coach and won 2 games last season.
