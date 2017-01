Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks is in stable condition tonight after suffering a seizure early in the second half of his team’s win over Tennessee.

Rasheed Brooks was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital after suffering a seizure. He is in stable condition and undergoing further testing. — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 18, 2017

Brooks collapsed in front of the Ole Miss bench and was taken off in a stretcher as concerned players from both teams looked on.

andrewbucholtz: Rasheed Brooks huddle SEC Netwo… College Basketball: Tennessee at Mississip… https://t.co/D6UbrBeNvV pic.twitter.com/11NEtcWiwB — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 18, 2017

Brooks seems to be doing well, all things considered.