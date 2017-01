What a time to be alive!!! Enjoy life people and enjoy it with your perfect somebody #Views #Happiness #Living A photo posted by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

RG3 and Grete Sadeiko have been enjoying each others’ company in French Polynesia this week. The couple made headlines before this past NFL season when they got each others’ names tattooed on their forearms, and then late in the year when Sadeiko and the Browns had different diagnoses on Griffin’s concussion status.

This holiday included scuba diving, an RV rental, and RG3 jumping off his cabana deck into the Pacific Ocean.

Words can't describe the feeling, but that's love #HeavenOnEarth #Views A photo posted by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Exploring the ocean with my mermaid #Peace 🌊🏊🏾🏊🏻‍♀️ A photo posted by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Bring your paradise to paradise 🏝🍍 A photo posted by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Heaven is a place on earth with you💋🏝🌊 #Paradise A photo posted by Grete Šadeiko (@gretesadeiko) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

I wish that I could have this moment for life🏝🌺 #Paradise A photo posted by Grete Šadeiko (@gretesadeiko) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PST