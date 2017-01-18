Rory McIlroy Took a Shot at Brandel Chamblee on Twitter Regarding Modern Drivers

In order to stay relevant sometimes you have to say things that people will dislike, like when Johnny Miller criticized Rory McIlroy’s shirts for being too tight or when Brandel Chamblee said McIlroy has been spending too much time in the gym. Well, Chamblee was back at it yesterday saying that modern golfers hitting up on their drives is an issue.

He has a gorgeous swing,among my favorites in the game,but the idea that you have to drop&then jump, or slide&then jump, is dangerous. https://t.co/qDjT0qLVm0 — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 15, 2017

@flightscopePhD .My business is opinion,based upon empirical data, below, I can conclude that the longest&straightest hit down on the ball. pic.twitter.com/qdFOvfu5VL — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017

Chamblee made the mistake of using a picture of Jordan Spieth hitting a three wood while attempting to make his point and this caught the attention of arguably the greatest golfer in the game, Rory McIlroy, who responded with the tweet below showing just how impressive his Trackman numbers and putting Chamblee in his place, as he has done before, by reminding him that is 2017.

@chambleebrandel @flightscopePhD It's 2017 and Jordan is hitting a 3 wood in that photo. To get the most out of modern equipment you need to hit up on the driver. #fact pic.twitter.com/sBGGMN9lBn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

But McIlroy wasn’t done there, he Tweeted this on Wednesday.

Pretty sure hitting up with your driver works @chambleebrandel 😉 pic.twitter.com/OLU3ZO815C — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

Game. Set. Match.

Colt Knost and Zac Blair also jumped in, but more to joke that their numbers aren’t nearly as impressive as McIlroy’s.