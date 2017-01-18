Rugby Player Luke Hamilton is Fantastic Interview

Luke Hamilton plays rugby for North Harbour in New Zealand, which is not exactly the nexus of the sporting universe. But after viewing just one brief postgame interview, it’s clear this guy deserves a much bigger stage.

He covers a lot of ground in 90 or so seconds. There’s his bad dancing, his height and hair color. And that’s before he whips out photos of his children and sings in the key of Barney.

This type of act would endear him to American sports fans for a few months before the inevitable backlash for being a try-hard kicked in.