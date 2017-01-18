Roundup: Man Pays Tax Bill with Five Wheelbarrows of Coins; Isaiah Thomas vs Dennis Schroeder & Alabama's Playoff Defensive Problems

Vita Sidorkina, a Victoria’s Secret Model … “New Species of Primate Is Named After ‘Star Wars’” … when Michael Lewis talks, you should listen … “Chicago Cops Took Gang Members To Rival Territory To Coerce Info” … why does the media continue to browbeat stuff like this: 8 rich men make as money as half the world … this man is a hero: “US man pays tax bill using five wheelbarrows of coins” … the star of Quantico suffered a concussion while filming … “Man Who Survived a Terrorist Kidnapping, Cancer and The Bachelorette Becomes Successful Mushroom Entrepreneur” … Donald Trump took a couple veiled shots at Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor … “Illinois police caught beating black man they suspected of stealing his own car” …

The Cowboys are on the cusp of a dynasty, though Aaron Rodgers had something to say about. The Chiefs were like Alabama, they needed a defensive or special teams touchdown to beat the Steelers. Didn’t happen. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Over the long weekend, you might have missed this interesting piece on Aaron Rodgers vs his family. Very weird. [Times]

No surprise: Malachi Dupre, a talented but unused LSU wide receiver, is entering the NFL draft. [NOLA.com]

This is a curious piece that makes little sense: Questioning Buzz Williams at Virginia Tech? They’re March-bound. The program is on the uptick. [Gobbler Country]

Missouri State running back tried to break up a fight in Las Vegas, and was shot and killed. [Ozarks Sports Zone]

“Sony’s film operation, which includes the Columbia, Screen Gems and TriStar labels, has experienced a prolonged shortage of breakout hits.” When that happens, you find a new entertainment boss. [NYT]

Would you like to go on a helicopter tour with Stephen Jones, the son of Jerry? [SI.com]

In two of the last three years, Alabama has lost in the playoffs because it gave up 42 points to Ohio State, and 35 to Clemson. The Tide’s defense dominates the regular season, but in the playoff … [Al.com]

Draymond Green is fun.

Gotta make it down to the Grove sometime.

I’m definitely looking forward to Isaiah Thomas vs Dennis Schroeder in the playoffs.