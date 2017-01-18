The Schmo and The Pro: Steve Lavin

Broadcaster and former basketball coach Steve Lavin joins The Schmo in the hottest seat on the internet. Topics include Coach Lav’s haircut, Grayson Allen’s antics, and the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
