TNT Will Do Monday NBA Package Where Former Players Do All the Game and Studio Broadcasting

TNT has a new Monday night NBA package this season, which debuted earlier this week on Martin Luther King Day. Beginning after the All-Star break, on Monday – 2/27, The Big Lead has learned that Turner will do a five-week experiment with announcing and studio crews comprised entirely of former players. Appropriately, the title for this embarkment will be Players Only. A formal announcement is expected later this week.

A highly-placed source with knowledge of Turner’s plans tells The Big Lead that these will be the crews:

Game 1: Greg Anthony, Kevin McHale, Richard Hamilton

Greg Anthony, Kevin McHale, Richard Hamilton Game 2: Brent Barry, Grant Hill, Derek Fisher

Brent Barry, Grant Hill, Derek Fisher Sideline Reporters: Dennis Scott and Lisa Leslie

Dennis Scott and Lisa Leslie Studio: Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas, Baron Davis

On those crews, Greg Anthony and Brent Barry will serve as the hosts and call the action. Chris Webber will be the studio host. Additionally, Kevin Garnett, who has contributed to TNT’s studio coverage with his Area 21 segments this season, will also be involved with the studio show.

Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity. A Turner spokesperson declined to comment.

This is going to be a very interesting experiment for Turner. It does run the risk of being disorienting at first. We have all grown up with a traditional play-by-play person on games and hosts in studio.

But, Turner has taken a lot of risks and tried new things with its NBA package before — notably, Inside the NBA transformed aspirations for sports studio shows — and even if this attempt at innovation does not pan out, it’s something that they are trying for 10 games and would hardly be the end of the world.

These are the games that comprise this package (all times ET):

Monday, Feb. 27

7 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York

9:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Houston

Monday, March 6

8 p.m.

Indiana vs. Charlotte

10:30 p.m.

Boston vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 13

8 p.m.

Atlanta vs. San Antonio

10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver

Monday, March 20

8 p.m.

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

New York vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 27

8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Antonio

10:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Utah