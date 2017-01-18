USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Coco Vandeweghe Smashes Racket at Australian Open, Gives it to a Lucky Fan

Coco Vandeweghe of the US smashes her racqueat after a point against France's Pauline Parmentier during their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2017. / AFP / WILLIAM WEST / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Coco Vandeweghe Smashes Racket at Australian Open, Gives it to a Lucky Fan

Tennis

VIDEO: Coco Vandeweghe Smashes Racket at Australian Open, Gives it to a Lucky Fan

Coco Vandeweghe advanced to the third round of the Austrian Open with a win over Pauline Parmentier (6-4, 7-6) on Wednesday. The win was not without frustration as Vandeweghe destroyed a racquet late in the 2nd set before tossing it into the crowd to a lucky fan.

, , Tennis

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home