WATCH: Dean Spanos Heckled During Awful Los Angeles Chargers "Kickoff Event"

Dean Spanos has been ripped mercilessly since his decision to move the Chargers to Los Angeles became public last week. That continued on Wednesday during the Chargers “kickoff event” at The Forum in Inglewood. Unfortunately for Spanos, he couldn’t even get through his prepared remarks without being brutally heckled by an attendee.

A man in the front row of the event ripped Spanos for moving the team out of San Diego, echoing many of the sentiments of disgust expressed by the public over the past week. Much to the dismay of everyone associated with the Chargers organization, any attempts to drown out the protester failed thanks to the less than boisterous crowd of “supporters.”

Here’s another look at the incident:

San Diego was represented at the Los Angeles Chargers rally. pic.twitter.com/LeSIUd40mV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 18, 2017

The “LA Chargers” chant is hilarious for how quiet it is. Apparently the three dozen or so fans in attendance couldn’t muster enough sound to drown out one guy. Seriously, look at this “crowd”:

Scene. These guests were invited to this welcome rally for LA Chargers. pic.twitter.com/BT4oLRZJvT — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) January 18, 2017

When was the last time a sports franchise moved to a new city and had this little juice behind it. Seriously, I can’t think of a single time this has happened. No one wants the Chargers in Los Angeles and it shows.

Here’s a blow-by-blow of the heckling incident:

Man in stands attempting to shout down Dean Spanos during his remarks. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 18, 2017

Joseph Macrae (@jmt619) otherwise known as "the sign guy" screams "Way to screw over San Diego" as Dean speaks & throws jersey pic.twitter.com/xXxlqYUA5S — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) January 18, 2017

The gentlemen throws his jersey toward the stage. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 18, 2017

Chargers supporters chanted 'L.A. Chargers' to drown out heckler; ends up obscuring most of Dean Spanos' speech. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 18, 2017

The entire event seems to have been a complete disaster. Here are some other highlights:

At Chargers rally in LA, video board plays team highlights with Danger Zone as a soundtrack, from Top Gun, which was based in … nevermind. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) January 18, 2017

The view from the press seats for the Chargers event at the Forum — helpfully located behind the cameras to mostly block any stage view. pic.twitter.com/WONCUNmxRh — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 18, 2017

Fan cheer Roger Goodell. Tells you all you need to know about LA fans. — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

Roger Goodell mentions Stan Kroenke (who isn't in attendance) twice before referencing Dean Spanos and the Chargers. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 18, 2017

Quick analysis: the kind of bland event the L.A. Chargers can portray as a success but San Diego fans would call a sad, awkward affair. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) January 18, 2017

Something you need to know for the next section of tweets: off the field, Philip Rivers is never not smiling or enthusiastic. The man is the NFL’s version of this corgi. So it’s odd that he wasn’t exactly thrilled at this whole event.

Philip Rivers doesn't look happy to be here. — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

Philip Rivers isn't smiling. — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

Still not smiling pic.twitter.com/Dir8QQcJil — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

All of them look thrilled….

And, of course, Spanos avoided the media on his way out:

Dean Spanos avoided media on way out. Some of us caught Goodell. You'll hear it on the @DSmithShow in a bit — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

Since slinking out of town a week ago the Chargers has refused all interview requests from San Diego outlets. A real stand-up guy that Dean Spanos.