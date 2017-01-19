Chris Christie on Eagles Fans: "Generally Angry, Awful People"

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie co-hosted WFAN’s Boomer and Carton Show on Wednesday. The avid Dallas Cowboys fan used the time to lament the blowback he receives for supporting an out-of-state team, especially by Philadelphia Eagles fans. He did not mince words.

“I understand why people are interested if you are a public figure, as to who you root for,” Christie said on WFAN on Wednesday. “They’re interested. But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan — and this is what I say to Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans. Now Eagles fans I understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they’ve sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people.” “If they want to take some anger out at me, I’m all—I have no problem with it at all,” Christie said of Eagles fans on 94WIP in 2014. “They’re passionate, wild fans and they wanna get angry with me, that’s OK. But the one thing they can’t say, is that I don’t tell them the truth. And the truth is, I’m a Cowboys fan. I’ve said it since I’ve ran for Governor in ’09, never hid it from anybody, and so, I don’t understand why they’re angry about me being happy about my team winning?”

It would be kind to say it’s been a rocky year for Christie. This is a much-needed win as he embarks on his quest to become Mike Francesa 2.0. He proved he can drive conversation and elicit listener outrage. His morning-drive button-pushing game is strong. New Jersey is not lacking for Eagles fans. And people tend to bristle at being called “angry, awful people.”

Christie’s hobnobbing with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not sit well with many, but it has provided so much good internet content that bloggers like me simply cannot fail to rise to his defense.

The easy political move would have been to distance himself from his Dallas fandom but he’s done the exact opposite, knowing it will rankle many voters. Kudos to him for sticking to his guns. Shame he doesn’t have a playoff game to attend this weekend.