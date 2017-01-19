Jimmy Graham No Longer Owns the Falcons or Any Other Team

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 36-20, to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Seattle’s Jimmy Graham scored the first touchdown of the game to put the Seahawks up 7-0 on a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson. After the score, Graham went back to the Seattle bench and told the NFL Sound FX crew that he owns Atlanta.

As this clip hilariously notes using the music of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Graham went on to catch just two more balls on Sunday for 15-yards. His last catch of the day came with 5:09 remaining in the 3rd. Graham was largely a non-factor and the Falcons won quite handily.

Two full seasons into his tenure with Seattle, Graham has failed to is become the weapon he was in New Orleans, back when he previously owned the Falcons. In fact, this was Graham’s lowest catch and yardage output against Atlanta since his rookie year. Graham, now 30, is unlikely to own many more teams in Seattle.